Pot Co. Tilray Hit With Securities Suit After $321M Net Loss

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- Tilray Inc. was hit with a proposed investor class action in New York federal court Friday accusing the Canadian medical cannabis cultivation and distribution company of overstating the advantages of a certain business partnership, leading to a plunge in stock prices. Investor Chad Ganovsky said in his complaint that he suffered “significant losses and damages” after Tilray’s $321.2 million net loss for 2019 was disclosed in a press release on Monday. The company had a net loss of $67.7 million for 2018, according to the complaint. Tilray disclosed $112 million in charges related to “impairment” of a January 2019 agreement with...

