Ex-Conductor Ends Harassment Suit Against Amtrak

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court has approved Amtrak and a former conductor's agreement to resolve her lawsuit alleging she had to deal with sexist and racist comments on the job, according to court filings. Amtrak and the conductor, Dawn Garner, gave the court few details as they requested dismissal of the suit, but said Friday all issues and controversies between them "have been resolved to their mutual satisfaction." The court agreed to dismiss the case soon after they filed. Garner had alleged she faced repeated discrimination during her 18 years working for Amtrak. Amtrak's counsel declined to comment and a representative for...

