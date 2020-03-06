Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Failed Pistol Venture Shouldn't Be Arbitrated, Gun Co. Says

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- A firearms distributor urged a Nevada federal judge Thursday not to force it to arbitrate its multimillion-dollar lawsuit stemming from a failed business venture involving sport pistols, arguing that it is not a signatory to any arbitration agreement.

Archon Firearms Inc.'s lawsuit targets entities within the European weapons company RUAG, and Archon said it had no agreement with the entity seeking arbitration, German-based RUAG Ammotec GmbH.

Archon said the arbitration agreement in question is only between a different arm of the company – co-defendant RUAG Ammotec Magyaroszagi Zrt. – and another co-defendant, Arsenal Firearms USA.

“As neither RUAG-Germany, nor plaintiff, are...

