Efforts To Repair Fla. Construction Defect Law Are Limited

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Efforts are again underway to renovate Florida’s construction defect law. Originally enacted in 2003, Chapter 558 of the Florida Statutes put in place a presuit notice and opportunity-to-repair process for construction defect claims,[1] which the Florida Legislature described as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, involving a claimant[2] providing a written notice of claim to the responsible contractor[3] and allowing it to resolve the defect as a precondition for any lawsuit against the contractor.[4] Since 2003, Chapter 558 has been amended six times because the 558 process was often expensive and never achieved the Legislature’s stated intent of reducing the need for...

