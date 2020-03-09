Fed. Circ. Highlights Gravity Of Patent Marking Compliance

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s decision in Arctic Cat Inc. v. Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. illuminates the importance of patent marking compliance under Title 35 U.S. Code Section 287 to permit recovery of up to six years of past damages in a patent infringement case.[1] This article provides a brief summary of the decision and highlights some of the key takeaways for parties in litigation, as well as important considerations when acquiring a patent portfolio. General Patent Marking Background The patent marking statute provides that if a patentee (or successor-in-interest) makes, offers for sale or sells within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS