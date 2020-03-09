Wis. Property Owners Sue SPX Again Over Chemical Cleanup

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A pair of Wisconsin property owners have sued SPX Corp. and others over allegations that materials contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls were buried instead of being sent to a specially designated landfill after a facility was demolished at an SPX-owned site. Property owners William and Nancy Liebhart asked a Wisconsin federal court Friday to force SPX and two other companies involved with the demolition to remediate the site that once was home to a manufacturing facility; take away the buried, PCB-infused material; and pay penalties. Instead of following a government-approved plan, the material was buried and the defendants lied about it in violation...

