Power Line Co. Says Defective Steel Poles Cost It $15M

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas electricity transmission company is accusing a galvanized steel pole maker in federal court of bypassing inspections during the manufacturing stage and leaving it with a $15 million remediation bill. Austin-based Lone Star Transmission LLC filed a breach of contract and warranty suit Friday against Pelco Structural LLC, accusing the pole manufacturer of providing 169 poles with cracks in them for an electric transmission line project that stretches from Scurry County to Navarro County, south of Dallas, according to the complaint. The poles were supposed to be able to withstand wind and weather and remain in service for decades, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS