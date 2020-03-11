Armstrong Teasdale Adds 5 Attorneys To Roster

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP has bolstered its offices in Illinois, Missouri and Colorado with the recent addition of five new attorneys, including a trial lawyer who focuses on medical malpractice and a tax attorney, the firm announced. Crystal L. Howard, who is joining the firm's Kansas City, Missouri, office from Husch Blackwell LLP, will focus on tax as a partner in the firm's corporate services practice group, the firm said in its Monday announcement. Untress Quinn, who joined as partner in the St. Louis office from Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard PC, will focus on medical malpractice and other catastrophic loss litigation, the...

