Trans Prof Says Gender Surgery Suit Ripe For Class Status

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A transgender University of Arizona professor is asking a federal judge to let him move forward with a class action accusing the state’s employee health care plan of unlawfully denying transition-related surgeries, saying his suit is perfect for class treatment. Russell Toomey said Friday in a motion for class certification that he has the elements required to collectively challenge the health plan’s “categorical exclusion” of gender surgeries as a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. “This is the paradigmatic case for class certification,” Toomey said. “A single injunction would provide relief to all class members by lifting the...

