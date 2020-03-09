FDA Defends Approval Of Genetically Engineered Salmon

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took every required precaution before approving a genetically engineered salmon operation, the agency told a California federal judge, arguing there’s no basis for objections from green groups and a Native American tribe. The FDA and seafood producer AquaBounty Technologies Inc. told a California federal court Friday to issue judgment in their favor because there is ample evidence that the agency sufficiently vetted the company’s proposal to raise and sell genetically engineered salmon for human consumption. The agency argued in its motion that the Center for Food Safety, the Quinault Indian Nation and the Institute for...

