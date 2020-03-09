Ares Sells Stake In European Real Estate Portfolio For $1B

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Ares Management said Monday it sold off its stake in a 40-property European logistics portfolio to its investment partner in the venture, Investec Property Fund, for roughly €900 million ($1 billion). The portfolio comprises 40 properties covering more than 10 million square feet, the announcement said. The properties are primarily located near airports, ports and population centers in European countries such as Germany, France and the Netherlands. The portfolio is owned by a joint venture between funds managed by Ares Management Corp.'s real estate group and South African real estate investment trust Investec Property Fund Ltd. Ares is an investment manager...

