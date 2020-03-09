High Court Won't Wade Into 'Bikini Baristas' Battle

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a trio of petitions to weigh in on employment disputes, including a coffee shop owner's challenge to the Ninth Circuit's ruling that the city of Everett, Washington, could make her "bikini baristas" cover up. The high court also rejected an ex-Office of the Director of National Intelligence contract worker’s bid to reinstate her suit accusing the ODNI of violating federal law by not hiring her after she missed work because of her depression, and a Nevada municipal worker’s attempt to sue his former supervisor for targeting him in a layoff. In the bikini...

