Ruling May Shed Light On Boston Police Dept. Job Practices

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group is hoping a first-of-its-kind ruling in a public records case will force Boston police to stop stonewalling requests for information about the department's employment practices, one of the group's attorneys told Law360 Monday. Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the Boston Police Department in June, saying the group had waited 116 business days for a response even though public records law generally requires requests to be responded to within 10 days. The request, submitted in January 2019, sought information about a number of BPD employment decisions, including the "hair test" used to determine job applicants' drug use, which has...

