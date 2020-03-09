Wilson Sonsini-Represented Twitter Gets $1B, Dorsey Stays

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Private equity group Silver Lake is investing $1 billion in Twitter and, along with activist investor Elliott Management, is gaining a seat on the company's board of directors as part of a broader agreement with the Wilson Sonsini-represented social media giant that sees CEO Jack Dorsey keep his job, the groups and news outlets said Monday. The agreement puts to rest a push by Elliott Management Corp. to oust Dorsey from the top job, the Wall Street Journal reported. Elliott Management, which owns a 4% stake in the San Francisco-based company, will be represented on Twitter's board through partner Jesse Cohn,...

