Fire Victims Question Effect Of New PG&E Ch. 11 Exit Loan

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A committee of Northern California wildfire victims has told a California bankruptcy court that it has questions about what Pacific Gas and Electric’s recent proposal to take on an extra $6 million in Chapter 11 exit financing debt will do for the company's future value. In an objection filed Friday, the official tort claimants committee said it will need to know more about the terms of the revised exit financing the utility put forward last week before it can sign off on PG&E’s Chapter 11 plan disclosures. “The TCC is concerned that the debtors’ revised capital structure as outlined in the...

