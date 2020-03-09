FCP Drops $71M On 3 Atlanta-Area Apartment Complexes

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- FCP has picked up three apartment complexes in the Atlanta metro area for a combined $71.1 million, the Maryland-based real estate investment firm said Monday. Chevy Chase, Maryland-based FCP announced that it bought Place at Midway and Stewart's Mill in Douglasville, Georgia, and Forest Glen in Austell, Georgia. Place at Midway has 200 units while Stewart's Mill has 188 units and Forest Glen 264 units. FCP did not disclose sell-side information in its announcement and did not break the $71.1 million price down by property. "This portfolio is strategically consistent with our interest in well-located workforce housing in submarkets with strong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS