Columbia, Hofstra Law Schools Suspend Classes Over Virus

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Columbia Law School, Fordham University School of Law and Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law suspended classes on Monday, with a student at Columbia and Hofstra each coming into contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19, officials have announced. Both individuals are being tested for the novel coronavirus, with the Hofstra student exhibiting flu-like symptoms and the Columbia student not exhibiting any signs of illness, according to statements on Sunday by Columbia President Lee Bollinger and on Monday by Hofstra University. Columbia and Fordham each plan to also shutter classes on Tuesday, before transitioning to remote instruction through the end...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS