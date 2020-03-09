Kelley Drye Helps With $77M Bronx Apartment Portfolio Loan

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley has loaned $76.68 million to entities affiliated with real estate management firm Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate for a portfolio of apartment buildings in the Bronx and Kelley Drye & Warren LLP worked on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan is 1299 Grand Concourse, 2500 University Ave., 2785-2791 Sedgwick Ave., 3018 Heath Ave., 1576 Taylor Ave., 2505 Aqueduct Ave., 1720 Gerard Ave. and 1945 Loring Place S., and mortgage documents filed in New York on Monday indicate Stephen Hauck of Kelley Drye worked on the deal. It wasn't immediately clear which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS