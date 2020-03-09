Muscle Milk Maker Reaches $12M Deal To End False Ad Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The maker of Muscle Milk has reached a $12 million settlement to end claims that it misled customers by falsely touting the amount of protein its shakes contained and how "lean" its protein powder products are. In a motion filed Friday, named plaintiffs Chayla Clay, Erica Ehrlichman, Logan Reichert and Chris Roman asked a California federal judge to grant preliminary approval of the deal with Cytosport Inc., saying they’ve revised the plan after the court rejected a previous bid for approval last year. In the suit filed in January 2015, the plaintiffs had alleged the company’s ready-to-drink shakes' nutritional fact listing...

