Pittsburgh Mall's Ch. 11 Confirmation Delayed For Dealmaking

Law360, Pittsburgh (March 9, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 reorganization plan for a storied Pittsburgh-area shopping mall was delayed Monday so the bankruptcy estate could try one more round of negotiations to resolve questions over local taxes, a contractor's disputed bill and final tenant J.C. Penney's concerns about the proposed redevelopment. Kirk Burkley of Bernstein-Burkley PC, representing the bankruptcy estate for Century III Mall PA LLC, said the defunct shopping mall was close to having a revised plan that all of the parties could consent to, and he asked the federal bankruptcy court to postpone the plan confirmation hearing that had been scheduled for Monday. "We're very...

