Ex-American Realty Execs Keep $40M Insurance Row In Md.

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Maryland judge has allowed four former executives of American Realty Capital Properties Inc. to continue pursuing up to $40 million in excess insurance to help cover their costs to settle litigation over allegedly shady accounting practices and a separate SEC probe, finding that the dispute has sufficient ties to the state. Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge H. Patrick Stringer denied a motion to dismiss filed by Westchester Fire Insurance Co., Starr Indemnity & Liability Co., RSUI Indemnity Co. and Axis Insurance Co., which had issued four tiers of specialized coverage to ARCP, which is known known as Vereit. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS