3rd Circ. Signals Disapproval Of Lamictal Antitrust Class Cert.

Law360, Philadelphia (March 9, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit questioned a district court’s certification of a class of drug wholesalers who lodged pay-for-delay claims against GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. over the generic version of the mood stabilizer Lamictal, noting Monday that the wholesalers engaged in individualized negotiations to purchase the drugs. During oral argument in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel considering the pharmaceutical companies’ challenge to certification appeared to doubt that the wholesalers’ class claims predominated over individual ones, which is a consideration posed by Rule 23(b) of Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas L. Ambro said it seemed like the contracting strategy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS