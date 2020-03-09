Ill. Flooring Executive Admits Role In Bid-Rigging Scheme

Law360, Chicago (March 9, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The executive vice president of an Illinois-based commercial flooring service admitted Monday in federal court that he participated in a bid-rigging conspiracy that violated federal antitrust laws. Kevin Smith, 57, pled guilty to bid-rigging before U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood after getting arraigned on the government's charge that he and two other co-owners of the unidentified flooring business conspired to suppress and eliminate competition for commercial flooring services and products in the U.S. Smith waived formal reading of the government's charging information before entering his plea. Prosecutor Jillian Rogowski said during the hearing that federal sentencing guidelines indicate Smith should serve...

