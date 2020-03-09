Naftogaz Doesn't Have To Pay Atty Fees In Doc Bid Fight

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court has denied a bid by a Dallas-based auditor of Russian energy giant Gazprom to force Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz to pay its attorney fees for a now-withdrawn subpoena in a $2.56 billion arbitral award fight, saying Naftogaz didn't impose an undue burden. U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver said in her order Friday that an award of attorney fees to auditor DeGolyer & MacNaughton Corp. is unwarranted following NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine's withdrawn document discovery subpoena because Naftogaz had taken reasonable steps to avoid imposing undue burden or expense on the auditor. Judge Toliver cited a 2004...

