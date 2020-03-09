Tenet Unit Slapped With Suit Over Stock Incentive Plan

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A former USPI Holding Company Inc. executive sued his ex-employer in Delaware federal court Monday, accusing the Tenet Healthcare Corp. subsidiary of shortchanging workers in its stock incentive plan by deliberately undervaluing the company. The proposed class action filed Monday claims that the Tenet executives who determined USPI's "fair market value" for stock plan purposes picked a number unrelated to the chain of outpatient surgery facilities' actual worth in order to reduce payouts to USPI workers to $300 million. When told this was illegal, Tenet CEO Ron Rittenmeyer allegedly made a number of brazen responses, including, "I don't really give a shit. I'm...

