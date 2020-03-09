H&M Inks $3.8M Deal To Settle Security Check Class Action

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- H&M has agreed to pay $3.8 million to resolve a proposed class action accusing the fashion retailer of violating California labor law by stiffing workers on pay for time they spent undergoing security checks after their shifts. The workers asked U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila to greenlight the settlement in a preliminary motion for approval Friday, saying the deal in their case against H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP was fair and reasonable and had been reached without collusion. "Here, the settlement affords fair relief to the class, while avoiding significant legal and factual battles, especially at trial, that otherwise may...

