Fla. Men Settle SEC Pump-And-Dump Claims For $3.5M

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Three Florida men, including the former CEO of a blockchain company, along with their investment companies, have agreed to pay sums totaling nearly $3.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that they participated in a $27 million pump-and-dump scheme, according to documents filed in federal court in New York. Under the terms of seven final judgments issued by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, individual defendants Michael Brauser, John Stetson and John O'Rourke III will each pay disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties to the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations in the agency's 2018 enforcement action against them....

