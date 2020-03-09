TransUnion Must Face FCRA Suit Alleging Faulty Reporting

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has rejected arguments that a TransUnion LLC subsidiary's role in storing credit history information meant that the parent company couldn't be held liable under the Fair Credit Reporting Act for its own alleged failures to provide complete information to a would-be class of consumers. While TransUnion argued that it couldn't be held liable for alleged reporting failures of wholly-owned subsidiary TransUnion Rental Screen Solutions Inc., Senior U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick agreed on Thursday that the lead plaintiff in the pending FCRA class action had plausibly claimed that TransUnion had violated an FCRA provision barring credit...

