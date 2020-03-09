Australia Latest To Hit Facebook Over Data Sharing Scandal

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Australia's data protection commissioner is seeking a court order that could potentially expose Facebook to billions of dollars in civil penalties for allegedly failing to stop the app developer at the heart of the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal from scooping up personal information from more than 300,000 Australian Facebook users. The court proceeding launched by the Australian information commissioner on Monday marks the latest regulatory action taken in the wake of Facebook's March 2018 revelation that developer Aleksandr Kogan’s “This is Your Digital Life” app had gathered the names, religious views, political leanings and other personal information from what has been estimated...

