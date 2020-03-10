DOD Awards Energy Cos. $40M To Design Mobile Microreactor

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Three energy companies have been awarded a combined total of nearly $40 million for the development of a mobile microreactor to enhance the U.S.' nuclear technologies, according to a U.S. Department of Defense announcement. The DOD said Monday that BWX Technologies Inc., X-energy LLC and a unit of Westinghouse Electric Corp. have two years to design prototypes that the department may choose to use for remote operating bases as a part of Project Pele, an initiative spearheaded by the DOD's Strategic Capabilities Office that is dedicated to the development of new nuclear technologies. SCO Director Jay Dryer said in a statement...

