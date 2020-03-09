Maxell Urges EDTX To Sanction Apple For 'Discovery Abuses'

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Maxell Ltd. has asked a judge in the Eastern District of Texas to sanction Apple for allegedly gaming discovery in infringement litigation over technologies used in Apple's iOS devices. In a motion unsealed Monday, the Japanese tech giant said Apple should be barred from relying on discovery produced after Jan. 31 to defend itself from the infringement allegations. Maxell also requested some funds to cover the discovery fight as it sues Apple over features like FaceTime and Apple Maps on iPhones and iPads. “Apple has severely prejudiced Maxell in this case through its discovery abuses,” the motion says. “Sanctions are the...

