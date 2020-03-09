FCC Tees Up Phone Bill Fees, Broadcast Rules For March

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will take up broadcast regulations and phone bill charges at its March 31 meeting, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced in a blog post Monday, in addition to proposing new crackdowns on robocallers. At the agency's monthly meeting, Pai said, he'll try to make phone bills simpler to read by teeing up a proposal to deregulate "the last handful of interstate end user charges that remain subject to FCC regulation" and consolidating those charges. "Eliminating these line item charges would make it easier for consumers to understand their phone bills and compare prices among voice service providers as...

