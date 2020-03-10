Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BASF, Dow Can't Escape Polyurethane Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A number of companies accused of conspiring to manipulate the prices of two chemicals used to make polyurethane can’t slip a proposed antitrust class action, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose denied the defendants’ joint motion to dismiss the class action complaint accusing companies of using plant closures and limited supplies to drive up the prices of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI, and toluene diisocyanate, or TDI, ruling that the allegations in the complaint were sufficiently supported to move the case ahead in the Pittsburgh-based multidistrict litigation.

“Plaintiffs’ (class action complaint) avers coordinated parallel conduct,...

