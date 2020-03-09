Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB Suit Says Fifth Third Opened Unauthorized Accounts

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleged Monday in a new Illinois federal lawsuit that employees at Fifth Third Bank for years opened unauthorized customer accounts as part of an aggressive cross-selling strategy and incentive program that the bank failed to properly police.

In a 17-page complaint, the CFPB said Fifth Third Bank NA knew of the unauthorized account openings by 2010 but continued for a number of years to maintain the "ambitious" employee sales targets and incentives that resulted in customers being enrolled in products and services without their knowledge or consent, exposing them to the risk of unjustified fees and...

