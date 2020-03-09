Streaming Startup Quibi Sues To Stop Rival's 'Threats'

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- California-based short-form streaming startup Quibi sued a competitor on Friday in Los Angeles federal court, accusing the rival of mounting a “campaign of threats and harassment” centering on baseless claims of patent infringement and trade secret theft. Quibi Holdings LLC, whose streaming service based on 10-minute videos is set to launch next month, sued Interlude US Inc., the corporate entity behind the interactive multimedia entertainment company Eko. Quibi said that after it demonstrated its forthcoming app at a January convention, Eko “embarked on a campaign of threats and harassment to coerce money or a licensing deal from Quibi” by accusing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS