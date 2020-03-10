Post Cereal Buyers Get Class Cert. In Sugar False Ad Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has certified a class of thousands of Post Foods LLC customers in the Golden State who claim 31 of the cereal giant's otherwise healthy cereals mislead consumers by not highlighting their added sugar. In a 48-page order addressing a handful of motions Monday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick granted class certification to nine subclasses in a false advertising suit brought by Debbie Krommenhock and Stephen Hadley, finding that typicality exists across all of the classes based on the common alleged injury that the customers were influenced to buy more cereal than they would have because they...

