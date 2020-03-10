Tribes Can Join Wash. Suit Over EPA Water Regs

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Two Washington tribes can join the state’s suit accusing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of weakening local water quality standards at the behest of the wood products industry, a federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones granted motions Monday by the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe and Quinault Indian Nation. Both tribes are based in the western part of the state and said that new water standards will disproportionately affect them because they eat more fish than typical Washingtonians. A May 2019 EPA directive will “increase exposure of the Nation’s members to elevated levels of cancer-causing toxins when they consume...

