Burger King Seeks Quick Win In Vegan's Whopper Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Burger King has asked a Florida federal judge to dismiss a vegan customer's proposed class action alleging the fast-food chain misleads patrons into thinking its Impossible Whoppers are meat-free, saying the suit has served up a rare instance of claims so flawed that they should be thrown out immediately. Miami-headquartered Burger King Corp. said Monday in a motion to dismiss lead plaintiff Phillip Williams' latest complaint that it's no secret that the company's restaurant system is the world's second-largest chain of quick-service burger joints and that it is famous for selling flame-broiled beef and chicken to its customers. Although Williams claims...

