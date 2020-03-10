Subcontractor Seeks $12.5M For Hurricane Repair Work

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A construction company that worked on repairing hurricane damage in the U.S. Virgin Islands has filed a suit alleging the contractor that hired it is refusing to pay more than $12.5 million it’s owed for work in the territory. Core Construction Services LLC sued Sun Constructors Inc. and Sun’s surety, Continental Casualty Co., in federal court Monday, alleging it has received only $235,000 of the nearly $13 million it’s owed for the government contract. Continental breached the contract by refusing to pay Core Construction under its payment bond, the company said. All of Core Construction’s work on the project has been...

