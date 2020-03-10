Tourniquet Maker Wants DOD To Reverse Ban On Its Aid Kits

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Military gear manufacturer Combat Medical LLC has urged a Virginia federal judge to reverse the U.S. Department of Defense's decision disallowing the company from selling its first-aid kits to the U.S. Army. The North Carolina-based company said Monday that a military department's 2018 decision to categorize its tourniquets as unsafe for Army use is based on a 2005 Army surgeon general decision, and it disregards a report last year from the Defense Health Agency recommending that their products be used. Combat Medical claims it has lost millions of dollars now that the military is using only products from its competitor, North...

