ENRC Rips Journalist For Trading 'Confidential' Docs

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 6:59 PM GMT) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. has criticized a self-described freelance journalist accused of leaking confidential information about a criminal investigation into the company, saying he can’t fall back on the excuse that he was working in the public interest. In a reply dated Monday, the embattled mining company said Mark Hollingsworth was not working as a journalist when he revealed information about the company's efforts to investigate a whistleblower's fraud and corruption claims, but as an “intermediary,” trading confidential information for his own gain. ENRC accused Hollingsworth of exploiting his status as a journalist to push the interests of commercial clients in...

