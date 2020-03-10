DHS Fights Bid To Stop New H-1B Online Registration Rollout

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has cautioned a Texas federal court against halting its rollout of a new online H-1B registration system, arguing that ordering an injunction will set a dangerous precedent that would disrupt the H-1B selection process for the next year. In a 34-page response brief, the government on Monday argued that an injunction request by staffing agencies Tekgigz LLC and Advanced Resource Staffing Inc. seeks to bypass the normal review procedures under the Administrative Procedure Act and upend the entire H-1B online registration process, "manufacturing a crisis at the 11th hour." "This would set a dangerous precedent...

