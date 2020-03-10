Fired NJ Medical Pot User Can Sue Over Disability Bias

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court said Tuesday that an ex-funeral director could pursue a discrimination suit against his onetime employer over claims that he was fired in connection with his medical marijuana use, saying the state statute was not at odds with a medical pot law at the time. In a five-page per curiam opinion, the justices upheld a state appellate decision last year that reinstated Justin Wild’s complaint against Carriage Funeral Holdings Inc., reasoning that the lower court correctly found no conflict between the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and the Compassionate Use Medical Marijuana Act in effect at the...

