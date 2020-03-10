Kennedy Grills FCC Over Legitimacy Of $10B C-Band Payout

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Sen. John Kennedy, D-La., sought to understand Tuesday how the Federal Communications Commission calculated a proposed $9.7 billion spectrum auction payout, suggesting the number seemed to be arbitrary and the product of a backroom deal. During a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing, Kennedy repeatedly pressed members of the FCC majority to explain how the agency arrived at the figure as the right amount to encourage four incumbent satellite companies to vacate valuable C-Band spectrum and make way for mobile providers. Kennedy said he understands the FCC did "a quantitative analysis of the potential value to the bidders" of clearing the satellite spectrum...

