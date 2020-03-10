Texas Utility Regulator Defends Grid Law Against NextEra

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Texas' utility regulator has told a federal court that if it blocks enforcement of a state power transmission law while NextEra Energy Inc. appeals its failed challenge to the statute, current projects would be disrupted and ratepayers would face undue financial burdens. The Public Utility Commission of Texas said Monday that NextEra is seeking a "truly extraordinary remedy" not in the public interest. Last week, several of NextEra's subsidiaries asked for an injunction that would blunt S.B. 1938, a state law allowing only incumbent transmission companies to build power lines, which they say could cause it to lose a pending project to build...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS