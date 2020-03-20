Whiteford Taylor Atty Joins Rothman Gordon In Pittsburgh

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT) -- A Whiteford Taylor & Preston attorney has joined the Pittsburgh firm of Rothman Gordon to represent clients on commercial transactions, corporate formation, real estate, employment issues, oil and gas, and corporate litigation matters, the firm announced earlier this month. Robert Waine, formerly of counsel at Whiteford Taylor, said he joined the downtown Pittsburgh law firm of Rothman Gordon for its local focus and the chance to put all his prior experience to use. “Rothman Gordon ended up being a very good fit for me,” Waine told Law360. “Because of the nature of my background and what they need, I can really...

