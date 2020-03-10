T-Band Auction Repeal Advances As Responders Urge Action

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A key House subcommittee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would eliminate a congressional mandate for an auction of the T-Band, a swath of radio frequencies that first responders use to communicate across different networks, after police and firefighters joined lawmakers looking to stop the sale. The Don't Break Up the T-Band Act, which would repeal an auction mandate tucked into a 2012 tax bill, sailed through the communications subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on a voice vote. A few hours later, Senate Democrats joined representatives of both parties for a news conference with police and fire leaders to...

