DC Circ. Says Maryland's FAA Flight Paths Suit Too Late

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected Maryland's bid to block the Federal Aviation Administration's new flight paths for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, saying Maryland's petition came too late but criticizing the FAA for giving "short shrift" to its environmental review obligations. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court said Maryland waited more than 2½ years to challenge the FAA's 2015 final orders amending three flight paths for Reagan National — well beyond the 60-day statutory window — and didn't prove it had "reasonable grounds" for waiting until June 2018 to file its petition. "Although reasonable grounds for delay can...

