How 2 New Rulings Affect UK Legal Professional Privilege

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Between January and mid-February, the English Court of Appeal handed down two much-anticipated judgments concerning English law on legal professional privilege: The Civil Aviation Authority v. Jet2.Com Ltd.[1]and Sports Direct International PLC v. Financial Reporting Council.[2] Jet2.com This case concerned a dispute over documents during a judicial review brought by Jet2.com against the Civil Aviation Authority. Jet2.com sought disclosure of emails concerning drafts of a letter that the CAA had composed in early 2018. There were multiple addressees to these emails who were asked to comment on the draft; in each case one or more of whom were in-house lawyers, while one or...

