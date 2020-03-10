Ill. Futures Trader Gets 32 Months In Jail For Fraud Scheme

Law360, Chicago (March 10, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois futures trader was sentenced to 32 months in prison on Tuesday for his role in a scheme to rip off investors by lying about his brokerage business and creating false financial statements. Richard D. Carter pled guilty to wire fraud in August and will have to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution for defrauding more than 20 investors between April 2014 and January 2018 and for making phony statements about the profitability and performance of his investment firm, Blue Guru Trading LLC. Among the victims was a single mother who said she’d invested and lost the money her...

